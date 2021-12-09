“I’m someone who will have four healthy meals a day and balance it out with workout” reveals Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’s actress Vidisha Srivastava

MUMBAI: Over the years, Zee TV has introduced audiences to some truly inspiring accounts of India's most striking leaders and royal figures who have had a significant impact on India’s historical and cultural heritage. After an overwhelming response to the journeys of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV recently introduced viewers to the biggest historical magnum opus of 2021 as it presented the untold story of one of the most iconic women of the Maratha empire - Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. The show premiered recently and has already won the audience's hearts. While each character has caught the viewers' attention, actor Vidisha Srivastava’s portrayal of Shivuhbai has been admired by many.



Vidisha Srivastava is playing the role of Shivuhbai, the stepmother of Kashibai and she is slaying it. And while the actor is busy shooting for her new show, she is always up on her toes, following her fitness regime. She is someone who believes meditation is the key to having a healthy mind and that one should constantly work on their body to churn out a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Sharing her fitness regime, Vidisha Srivastava said “I try to keep all the kind of exercises in my workout session from yoga to meditation, weightlifting and dancing. I firmly believe meditation helps me stay positive because the kind of life we all lead, it’s imperative that we look after our mental health. I’ve noticed that people control their diet to reduce weight, but I’m someone who will have four healthy meals a day, but then will make sure that I work out to balance the calories that I’ve consumed. Also, I constantly divide my workout session in part, like if on Monday I’m doing yoga for an hour or two, the next day I’ll attend my dance classes, so it doesn’t get mundane. So, I guess, to make it a bit interesting, one can always find different forms of exercises and work on it.”

While Vidisha Srivastava is setting some serious fitness goals for her viewers, the audience is also connecting really well with her character Shivuhbai.

