I miss my Veerji’s a lot, says Jigyasa Singh

MUMBAI: It is often said that friends are the family that you choose, this saying goes perfectly right with the kind of bond the young actors of Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii share on-set. Post the 15 year leap the popular show now highlights the love story of Heer, a transgender and her struggle to be with the love of her life. She is now being raised by her grandmother, grandfather and two overprotective brothers Rohan and Soham played by Meherzan Mazda and Avinash Mukherjee respectively.

According to the sources, the young starcast on the set keep motivating each other keeping the ambiance on the set very lively. They are always together be it lunch breaks or even post shoot. Meherzan, Avinash and Jigyasa are inseparable and the boys are extremely protective about Jigyasa.

Speaking about the bond they share, Jigyasa says, “It is unbelievable how some people get so close to you in such a short span of time. I have never worked with Avinash and Meherzan before and we have got to know each other only in the last 3 months but the connection was instant. They are extremely protective about me and they take care of me like their little sister. Recently when I was down with the fever they made sure that I was getting enough rest and monitored my diet too. Now when we have stopped shooting because of the spread of Covid-19 I miss them the most. But technology keeps us going, video calling them is now on my daily to-do list.”

The energy and chemistry of these young actors are definitely getting translated on-screen to be able to entertain the audience.