’I never followed roadies in my life, but when I saw all 3 gang leaders fighting for me, I got confidence”, says Sachin Sharma from Roadies 19

MUMBAI : Roadies season 19 Karm ya Kand has already created a lot of curiosity amongst fans and viewers with the news of Bollywood superstar Sonu Sood hosting the show, and getting new gang leaders Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati to the show, Roadies promises to make the show one of the most adventurous seasons of all time.

The final contestant list is out and the show has begun it’s journey in full swing. The shooting of the show has ended and the contestants are all set to unveil their passion in front of the viewers. One such contestant who has created maximum buzz with his entrance in the show is Sachin Sharma. A dancer/ choreographer who began his career as an assistant choreographer crossed all the hurdles coming his way to make it to the top. 

Sachin not only succeeded in showing his dance moves in the show but also turned the tables for himself with all 3 gang leaders wanting the latter in their team.

Talking about chosing roadies Sachin said, “I have been dancing and have always been interested in dancing since childhood but I was looking to do something different something challenging and I think roadies was a challenge for me and I was very spontaneous about this show my gut feeling told me that yes I can do it so yes without thinking much I went for the audition.”

He concluded saying, “When I went for the auditions I was nervous. This wasn’t my childhood dream as I never followed the show as such but when I saw all three gang leaders fighting for me that gained me a lot of confidence that yes I can go ahead in this show.”

For the unversed Sachin, has previously done shows like Nach Baliye as a choreographer, Dance India Dance where he became the 2nd runner up of the show. He currently participated in Roadies Karm ya Kand as a contestant and got selected in Prince Narula’s team.

