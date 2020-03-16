“I never had such a crazy rain experience in Delhi, but I love the Mumbai Monsoons,” says Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aman Gandhi

MUMBAI: After several extremely successful collaborations, Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms presented viewers with an exciting story about life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Bhagya Lakshmi follows the journey of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers. While we’ve seen a lot of drama taking place on the show during this Monsoon season, it looks like Ayush a.k.a Aman Gandhi is also taking some time out of his hectic schedule to enjoy the ‘Mumbai baarish.’

With the intensity of rain increasing in the past few weeks, Aman Gandhi reveals how the entire cast of Bhagya Lakshmi struggles to reach the set on time for their shoot. However, just like every Mumbaikar, he is loving the rainy season. In fact, he is also enjoying the long drives in this weather. He finds it therapeutic. But what’s surprising is that Aman actually took time to adjust to Mumbai Monsoons after shifting from Delhi, however, he fell in love with it soon after!

As Aman Gandhi mentions, “Honestly, I would like to say that monsoon is one of my favorite seasons of the year. At first, when I shifted to Mumbai, I used to get annoyed with all the waterlogging and traffic that came along with it, but with time I got used to it. When I was in Delhi, I never had such a crazy rain experience, but I love the Mumbai Monsoons. Now, every year I wait for the rainy season so that I can go to Marine Drive, it’s one of my favorite things to do. At work too, we ensure that we enjoy the downpour by sitting under a shade together. And like its said that this city never stops, the rain also doesn’t stop us from working and going for our shoots. I had always heard that the city of Mumbai never sleeps, but now I have also experienced it.”

While Aman Gandhi is having a gala time during the Monsoon season, it looks like his character is going to go through a lot of drama in Bhagya Lakshmi. In fact, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to see how the Oberoi family will go all out to find the real culprit who is helping Balwinder. But will Malishka let that happen? Or will the tables turn against Lakshmi?

To find out what happens next, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi, every Monday to Saturday, at 8:30 pm only on Zee TV!