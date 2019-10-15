I owe a lot to Ekta Kapoor; I owe a lot to her: Mahesh Pandey

MUMBAI: He has had the most bizarre career of any television producer, beginning his career as a notable writer for Balaji Telefilms, then moving into experimental acting and finally continuing his journey as a producer. The industry knows his work, particularly for his ever- an acute eye for bizarre, but yet noticeable and the classic example is his debut show, Vidya on Colors, as a producer. That’s Mahesh Pandey, the man who has penned classic and most loved sitcoms like Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, RadhaKrishn Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and many others.



A peep into Mahesh Pandey’s life and his journey is nothing less than a classic script from Bollywood archives. He is 12th fail, his father’s business went into doldrums, and his family had to be taken care of, but the spark in him was intact. he pursued acting. “ Just like any other teen, I had my aspirations, and the acting bug smote me, and like any other struggler, I was also a background artiste.” He further added “It was during that dark time of my life, I got an offer to work as a writer and before a second wink I just grabbed the offer,” apprised Pandey. “After a series of misunderstandings followed by comedy of errors. I was taken on board as a writer for Balaji Telefilms, and as they say, rest is history.” His affair started with a pen during Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki; then he wrote Kasauti Zindagi Ki. “It was during one of the narrations -Ekta saw the acting streak in me, and she loved the way I narrated. I have also played Prerna’s(Shweta Tewari’) brother in the show. So how did he go for one project to the another? “ A writer lives many journeys at a time, and I loved being in that space. I have lived with all my characters, and I guess that’s the reason why Yeh Vada Raha was so successful, “ he answered. For Pandey, storytelling is an exact process. “ Audience is brilliant they have a tolerance level, and fooling them is impossible,” he adds.



His confrontational style of writing needed no bar, and that’s when he decided to produce. He has co-produced serial Anamika for Sony TV followed by a few Bhojpuri films, but along the yard lines, he continued writing. In the industry he is known as saviour, he has been a game-changer for many shows, and somewhere in the process, it dawned to him to come out with his show. While he was writing for Colors’ show Udaan he came up with the story of Vidya. “ I came across one video which highlighted the apathy of education system in India caught my eye, and Vidya was born from there;” he narrates. “When I came into this industry, I came with a dream. I’m looking at everything I’ve dreamed and more to come to pass. It just reminds me that I have to walk miles. I always give the best and would keep giving the best.”



One place Pandey believes he can continue to make a difference is through his writing. He’s known for creating stories that have created an enormous difference in the lives of many. “ I am a man of humility. I owe my success to Ekta Kapoor. Till date, I have my first paycheque framed in my office wall because it reminds me of my roots,” says Pandey. However, for now, his show Vidya is earning rare reviews. He says, “Touchwood.” And, so do we

He has had the most bizarre career of any television producer, beginning his career as a notable writer for Balaji Telefilms, then moving into experimental acting and finally continuing his journey as a producer. Even though his presence is creating ripples now, but the industry knows his work, particularly for his ever- an acute eye for bizarre, but yet noticeable and the classic example is his debut show, Vidya on Colors, as a producer. That’s Mahesh Pandey, the man who has penned popular sitcoms like Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, RadhaKrishn Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and many others. A peep into Mahesh Pandey’s life and his journey is nothing less than a classic script from Bollywood archives. He is 12th fail, his father’s business went into doldrums, and his family had to be taken care of, but the spark in him was intact. He and his brothers drove taxis to support the family, and along with that, he pursued acting. “ Just like any other teen, I had my aspirations, and the acting bug smote me, and like any other struggler, I was also a background artiste.” He further added “It was during that dark time of my life I got an offer to work as a writer and before a second wink I just grabbed the offer,” apprised Pandey. “After a series of misunderstandings followed by comedy of errors. I was taken on board as a writer for Balaji Telefilms, and as they say, rest is history.” His affair started with a pen during Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki; then he wrote Kasauti Zindagi Ki. “It was during one of the narrations -Ekta saw the acting streak in me, and she loved the way I narrated. I have also played Prerna’s(Shweta Tewari’) brother in the show. So how did he go for one project to the another? “ A writer lives many journeys at a time, and I loved being in that space. I have lived with all my characters, and I guess that’s the reason why Yeh Vada Raha was so successful, “ he answered. For Pandey, storytelling is an exact process. “ Audience is brilliant they have a tolerance level, and fooling them is impossible,” he adds. His confrontational style of writing needed no bar, and that’s when he decided to produce. He has co-produced serial Anamika for Sony TV followed by a few Bhojpuri films, but along the yard lines, he continued writing. In the industry he is known as saviour, he has been a game-changer for many shows, and somewhere in the process, it dawned to him to come out with his show. While he was writing for Colors’ show Udaan he came up with the story of Vidya. “ I came across one video which highlighted the apathy of education system in India caught my eye, and Vidya was born from there;” he narrates. “When I came into this industry, I came with a dream. I’m looking at everything I’ve dreamed and more to come to pass. It just reminds me that I have to walk miles. I always give the best and would keep giving the best.” One place Pandey believes he can continue to make a difference is through his writing. He’s known for creating stories that have created a vast difference in the lives of many. “ I am a man of humility. I owe my success to Ekta Kapoor, and till date, I have my first paycheque framed in my office wall because it reminds me of my roots,” says Pandey. However, for now, his show Vidya is earning rare reviews. He says, “Touchwood.” And, so do we.