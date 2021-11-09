I prefer low-key celebrations, says birthday boy Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI: It is time to pop up champagne and cut the cake as it happens to be the birthday of handsome lad Paras Kalnawat who is now popularly known as Samar from Star Plus’ Anupamaa.

Paras prefers low-key birthdays, he shared, “My mom and my close friend brought in my birthday last night at home by bringing a cake. Yesterday, production and Madalsa (Sharma) got a cake for me which we cut on the Anupamaa sets. After a long time, the entire team was shooting yesterday so it was lovely to meet everyone. Today, I went out with my close friends. Actually, I am someone who prefers low-key celebrations. I don’t really like to party on my birthday. I visit NGOs and help needy people.”

When asked who was the first one to wish him, he replied, “It was my mom.”

Any gift he wants this birthday, he shared, “I don’t believe in materialistic things. God has been kind and all I want is blessings and love from people around me.”

Paras has been part of shows like Meri Durga, Mariam Khan: Reporting Live and web-series namely Dil Hi Toh Hai and Ishq Aaj Kal.