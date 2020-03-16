“I really miss being at home in Bhopal during Ganesh Chaturthi,” mentions Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare

MUMBAI : After several extremely successful collaborations, Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms presented viewers with an exciting story about life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Bhagya Lakshmi follows the journey of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers. Recently, viewers witnessed how Lakshmi is being blamed for poisoning people at their hotel and has been put behind the bars. With the show taking an interesting turn, our very own Lakshmi is looking toward the audience’s reaction but with Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, she definitely misses being at home with her family in Bhopal.

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya Khare is a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha and has been bringing Bappa to her ancestral house in Bhopal since she was a child. In fact, the tradition of bringing the idol to her house started after she insisted on it while she was in school. And it has now been more than 15 years since they started this annual tradition. However, with Aishwarya shifting to Mumbai for her work, she is missing her family back and reminiscing the memories of Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

As Aishwarya Khare mentioned, “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favorite festivals of all time. In fact, I have had several memories of the festival since I was a child. I still remember, I was in school when I insisted on bringing Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi and since then it has become a tradition at our ancestral house in Bhopal. I think it has been more than 15 years since we have been following this tradition and I am really going to miss the festivities at home this time around as I won’t be able to travel to Bhopal when my parents get Bappa. Having said that, I plan to visit different pandals and also a couple of my friend’s places during Ganesh Chaturti to take Lord Ganesha’s blessings as well as to feast on the yummy Modak.”

While Aishwarya is missing home, on the show, Lakshmi is all set to go through a lot of drama.

