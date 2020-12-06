'I relate with Tanu Bua’s character and that's also one of the reasons I said yes to do it' - Juhi Aslam

MUMBAI: 1) What made you say yes for Aye Mere Humsafar?

When I heard that my role In Aye Mere Humsafar is about a strong and positive character who needs to support the protagonist, I liked this idea and even when I listened to the whole story I actually loved it. I found that this is something that I can do and I will enjoy doing it. Hence I said Yes to do the show.

2) Tell us about your character in the show

My character’s name is Tanu Bua who has a personality which everyone is terrified of in the Kothari family. My character is a kind of woman who supports the one who is innocent and who is truthful and punishes those who try to make things worse.



3) Any special moment in your acting journey so far?

My journey in acting has been great. I was very much appreciated by my viewers as well. All this felt right when I got an ITA award in 2011 for my acting. That was one of the happiest day of my life and I consider it a very special moment for me.

4) How much do you relate to your character?

I think I just relate too much with this character and maybe that is also one of the reason I said yes to do it. Like Tanu Bua who is very dominating and who always supports the truth even sometimes I also feel like her. I also support the truth and of course dominating too (laughs).

5) What other type of character would you like to play?

As an actor I would love to play all those characters which I am comfortable in and brings out the best in me. I have to try a Character who is Muslim. I think I can relate to it better and can give my best. Also trying Negative character will help me to find out my different side all together. No doubt it will be bit different from what I did till now but I am sure it will be challenging and fun to do.