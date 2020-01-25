I remember telling her even though this is her first tv show, she has a great scope in movies and advertisements: Karan Singh Chhabra on Sejal Sharma’s SUICIDE

MUMBAI: Barely a month after Kushal Punjabi’s suicide, Television fraternity is shocked to lose yet another talented actress Sejal Sharma from Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. TellyChakkar.com was the first one to break the news of the actress committing suicide. We also reported about the actress staying in her rented Mira Road apartment located in Shivar Garden’s Royal Nest building. The actress hung herself using a dupatta from the fan.

Co- actor Karan Singh Chhabra have opened up on her suicide, he said, “ Wish this was not true. Extremely shocking. Only a few weeks after another colleague kushal punjabi had done the same. All i wanna say suicide is never a solution?! sejal was a chirpy girl , full of life !

He further added, “I can’t believe she could do this ... she was my jogging partner on set. Whenever our call times were the same, we used to go jogging and have a chat about life and work. She loved dancing but u would never see her in any film or tv parties. She used to recreate Bollywood songs and dance in her own style”.

“I remember telling her even though this is her first tv show, she has a great scope in movies and advertisements. And she had a very genuine attitude towards work. Neither too laid-back n nor too ambitious. She would follow up on time regarding production houses or any work-related query she had on time. Super professional at work n very well behaved and good to talk to. Her last insta story said 'tell the healing I'm home' but i wish i could tell u this is not the way to heal”, He added.

Karan further said, “All I can say now is suicide doesn’t end the chances of life getting worse; it eliminates the possibility of it ever getting any better”.