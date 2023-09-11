"I see you reaching the finals!” says Shreya Ghoshal to Vaibhav Gupta on Indian Idol 14

MUMBAI: “Hello, how are? Khana kha ke jana huh.” This epic dialogue is an Indian favourite that has been used across generations! Brace yourselves to hear more of this and many such memorable dialogues on Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Indian Idol Season 14’ as this weekend, the cast of ‘Khichdi 2’ – Jamnadas Majethia (Himanshu C. Seth), Rajeev Mehta (Praful T. Parekh), Supriya Pathak (Hansa P. Parekh), Anang Desai (Tulsidas Parekh) and Vandana Pathak (Jayshree Parekh) will grace the ‘Diwali Family Wali’ special. Taking over the festivities with love, laughter and music, Hansa and Praful’s playful banter, Jayshree’s garba moves and Dadaji’s one-liners towards Praful will leave you entertained even as the Top 15 contestants impress one and all with their powerful performances.

Our ‘Chote Sahab’, aka Vaibhav Gupta from Kanpur, continues to wow the judges – Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani with his vocal range. Creating a ‘bhauchal’ yet again, Vaibhav will sing a fantastic rendition of 'Baawre' from the movie 'Luck By Chance'.

Impressed by his musicality, Shreya Ghoshal compliments Vaibhav by saying, “You performed like a Diwali Pataka, Vaibhav, we were stunned. Your improvisations were beautiful! I feel like your journey will be more interesting ahead. In my opinion, I see you reaching the finals."

Jayshree Bhen (Vandana Pathak), who is known for breaking into a garba at any opportunity she gets, will request Vaibhav to sing a garba song for her. In response to Jayshree bhen's request, Vaibhav performs 'Chalao Na Naino Se' in garba style. Impressed by his music choice, the Khichadi team and the judges enthusiastically embrace the festive spirit, and everyone will perform garba on stage. In addition, Vaibhav will present a gift from his kirana store to the Khichdi team and the Indian Idol judges.

