"I see you reaching the finals!” says Shreya Ghoshal to Vaibhav Gupta on Indian Idol 14

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 15:02
Vaibhav Gupta

MUMBAI: “Hello, how are? Khana kha ke jana huh.” This epic dialogue is an Indian favourite that has been used across generations! Brace yourselves to hear more of this and many such memorable dialogues on Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Indian Idol Season 14’  as this weekend, the cast of ‘Khichdi 2’ – Jamnadas Majethia (Himanshu C. Seth), Rajeev Mehta (Praful T. Parekh), Supriya Pathak (Hansa P. Parekh), Anang Desai (Tulsidas Parekh) and Vandana Pathak (Jayshree Parekh) will grace the ‘Diwali Family Wali’ special. Taking over the festivities with love, laughter and music, Hansa and Praful’s playful banter, Jayshree’s garba moves and Dadaji’s one-liners towards Praful will leave you entertained even as the Top 15 contestants impress one and all with their powerful performances.

Our ‘Chote Sahab’, aka Vaibhav Gupta from Kanpur, continues to wow the judges – Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani with his vocal range. Creating a ‘bhauchal’ yet again, Vaibhav will sing a fantastic rendition of 'Baawre' from the movie 'Luck By Chance'. 

Impressed by his musicality, Shreya Ghoshal compliments Vaibhav by saying, “You performed like a Diwali Pataka, Vaibhav, we were stunned. Your improvisations were beautiful! I feel like your journey will be more interesting ahead. In my opinion, I see you reaching the finals."

Jayshree Bhen (Vandana Pathak), who is known for breaking into a garba at any opportunity she gets, will request Vaibhav to sing a garba song for her. In response to Jayshree bhen's request, Vaibhav performs 'Chalao Na Naino Se' in garba style. Impressed by his music choice, the Khichadi team and the judges enthusiastically embrace the festive spirit, and everyone will perform garba on stage. In addition, Vaibhav will present a gift from his kirana store to the Khichdi team and the Indian Idol judges.

Be sure to tune in to ‘Indian Idol Season 14’s’  ‘Diwali Family Wali’ this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar singing show Arshad Warsi Sreerama Chandra Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Mahesh Bhatt JD Majethia Rajeev Mehta Supriya Pathak Anang Desai Nimisha Vakharia Vandana Pathak Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 15:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! THIS IS WHEN Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur will stream on the OTT platform? Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI: Cinema halls are back to being packed and OTT movies and shows have taken over the entertainment world and are...
Teri Meri Doriyaan! Drama Alert! Sahiba tries to win over Angad’s heart with a special gesture!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with...
Exclusive! Simran Budharup on entering Kumkum Bhagya, taking on the role of Khushi, “It will take some time for me to understand the character because Rishita is still there somewhere! Read for more!
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
Must Read! Nikita Dutta on how she celebrates the festival of Diwali, her fondest memories and much more
MUMBAI: Nikita Dutta is one of the most popular TV actresses. She made her acting debut with the show Lekar Hum Deewana...
Koffee With Karan Season 8: OMG! Sara Ali Khan reveals she feels lonely of not having a boyfriend ; reveals being uncomfortable around exes like Kartik Aryan
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
"I see you reaching the finals!” says Shreya Ghoshal to Vaibhav Gupta on Indian Idol 14
MUMBAI: “Hello, how are? Khana kha ke jana huh.” This epic dialogue is an Indian favourite that has been used across...
Recent Stories
Vicky Kaushal
Exclusive! THIS IS WHEN Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur will stream on the OTT platform? Read to Find Out!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Simran Budharup
Exclusive! Simran Budharup on entering Kumkum Bhagya, taking on the role of Khushi, “It will take some time for me to understand the character because Rishita is still there somewhere! Read for more!
Nikita Dutta
Must Read! Nikita Dutta on how she celebrates the festival of Diwali, her fondest memories and much more
Shreya Ghoshal
Shreya Ghoshal Gives Contestant Utkarsh Wankande a standing ovation on ‘Indian Idol Season 14’
Luana Andrade
RIP! Brazilian social media influencer Luana Andrade passes away during a liposuction procedure
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Isha encourages Khanzaadi to pursue a relationship with Abhishek
Janit Bhuutani
Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radhe Mohan actor Janit Bhuutani bags Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai