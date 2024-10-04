“I sprained my ankle badly while running during a romantic sequence,” explains Gitanjali Mangal of Sony SAB's Vanshaj

MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Vanshaj is a show that revolves around heated family disputes, particularly concerning inheritance conflicts within the Mahajan household, with Digvijay aka DJ (Mahir Pandhi) on one side, and Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) on the other. The intensity depicted on the show doesn't fade away even when the shooting ends. Beyond the glamour we see on screen, the actors face significant challenges.

Recently, actor Mahir Pandhi suffered a torn hamstring on the sets and just a few weeks later, another actor sustained an injury. Actress Gitanjali Mangal, who portrays the role of DJ’s sister Miraya, recently sprained her ankle which later also turned out to be a ligament tear. During a romantic sequence between Miraya and Nikhil (Aryan Arora), the security guard at the Mahajan household, Gitanjali accidentally slipped on the grass and sprained her right ankle. While Gitanjali continued to shoot, the sprain turned out to also be a ligament tear, causing her great trouble. However, the support from the cast and crew of Vanshaj made it possible for Gitanjali to continue with the shoot.

Gitanjali Mangal, playing the role of Miraya Mahajan in Vanshaj, said, “It was an amazing sequence where we all are having fun celebrating Holi and there was a highlight on Miraya’s budding love story. However, I sprained my ankle badly while running towards Nikhil in the shot. I continued to shoot but when I couldn’t bear the pain any longer, the production house & the entire team immediately rushed and took me to a doctor where it turned out that it was a sprain with ligament tear and swelling in the tissues around the joint. I have been recovering and have been walking around with the support of my team and fellow actors. The directors have been kind enough to improvise the scenes where I don't have to do much movement or stand for a longer period as the telecast of the episodes is close. Big shoutout to my co-stars Mahir Pandhi, Kanchan Dubey, Nisha Nagpal, and Parinitha Seth for being there throughout like a family.”

