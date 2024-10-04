“I sprained my ankle badly while running during a romantic sequence,” explains Gitanjali Mangal of Sony SAB's Vanshaj

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 19:20
Vanshaj

MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Vanshaj is a show that revolves around heated family disputes, particularly concerning inheritance conflicts within the Mahajan household, with Digvijay aka DJ (Mahir Pandhi) on one side, and Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) on the other. The intensity depicted on the show doesn't fade away even when the shooting ends. Beyond the glamour we see on screen, the actors face significant challenges. 
Recently, actor Mahir Pandhi suffered a torn hamstring on the sets and just a few weeks later, another actor sustained an injury. Actress Gitanjali Mangal, who portrays the role of DJ’s sister Miraya, recently sprained her ankle which later also turned out to be a ligament tear. During a romantic sequence between Miraya and Nikhil (Aryan Arora), the security guard at the Mahajan household, Gitanjali accidentally slipped on the grass and sprained her right ankle. While Gitanjali continued to shoot, the sprain turned out to also be a ligament tear, causing her great trouble. However, the support from the cast and crew of Vanshaj made it possible for Gitanjali to continue with the shoot.  
Gitanjali Mangal, playing the role of Miraya Mahajan in Vanshaj, said, “It was an amazing sequence where we all are having fun celebrating Holi and there was a highlight on Miraya’s budding love story. However, I sprained my ankle badly while running towards Nikhil in the shot. I continued to shoot but when I couldn’t bear the pain any longer, the production house & the entire team immediately rushed and took me to a doctor where it turned out that it was a sprain with ligament tear and swelling in the tissues around the joint. I have been recovering and have been walking around with the support of my team and fellow actors. The directors have been kind enough to improvise the scenes where I don't have to do much movement or stand for a longer period as the telecast of the episodes is close. Big shoutout to my co-stars Mahir Pandhi, Kanchan Dubey, Nisha Nagpal, and Parinitha Seth for being there throughout like a family.”

Tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM and 10 PM

Vanshaj Gitanjali Mangal Sony Sab Digvijay Mahir Pandhi DJ Yuvika Anjali Tatrari Nikhil Aryan Arora Miraya Kanchan Dubey Nisha Nagpal Parinitha Seth TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 19:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BLACKPINK: From Lovesick Girls to Boombayah, here are top 5 songs you’ll listen to on loop
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, is THE most famous K-pop girl band. The name comes right...
Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid
MUMBAI: The year started with a banger as we got to see a lot of announcements. Now the year is starting to look better...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba steps out on the streets of Kolkata
MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was...
Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts interesting UNSEEN pictures from the sets of the movie
MUMBAI : The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: WOW! Virat wants to maintain the friendship with Amruta
MUMBAI : Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan day 1 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to record one of the highest opening of 2024
MUMBAI : No doubt the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the big releases of the Year. The movie has been grabbing...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aishwarya Khare
My sibling is my best friend – said Aishwarya Khare as she talk about the strong sibling bonds this Siblings Day
Sagar Parekh
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season14: Exclusive! Sagar Parekh to participate in the show?
Sangita Ghosh
Sangita Ghosh and Shailendra Rathore’s unique love tale: A journey evolving from horse riding instructor to husband
Jannat
Eid 2024: Jannat Zubair gears up for Eid festivities; posts pictures on social media
Sunayana
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
Rohit
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’