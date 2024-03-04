“I think of my son’s playful expressions while playing the child-like Shiv” said Arjun Bijlani about the new layer to his character in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti has always kept its audience glued to their screens with its interesting storyline. The show revolves around Shiv and Shakti, played by Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma respectively. In recent episodes, viewers got to watch Shiv regaining his consciousness and Mandira's (Parineeta Borthakur) truth being exposed in front of everyone.

With the murder of Shiv’s mother, Gayatri, audiences are in for high-octane drama as Shakti tries to find out the actual killer and save her husband Shiv from the revolting accusation of having murdered his own mother. Shiv is traumatized because of the loss of his mother. As seen in the recent promo of the show, he has lapsed into behaving like a child after the shock of his mother’s loss renders him mentally unstable.

Arjun said, “Portraying Shiv’s character has been exciting for me since day 1. This character has gone through so many ups and downs in his graph that it is challenging me as an actor and I am loving it. I returned to the sets post my operation and I was informed about this new track in the show. I am excited to try something new as it’s the first time I will be playing a character that has lapsed into child-like behaviour further to a shock. When I enact the scenes where I am to behave in a child-like manner, my son has been my inspiration as I keep observing his playful body language and expressions daily. I hope my fans enjoy my performance in this phase of Shiv’s journey.”

While Arjun is excited to play a whole different side of his character, the upcoming track will see Shakti taking a stand to save her husband from all kinds of allegations. Will Shakti be able to prove him innocent?

To know more tune into Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti as it airs every day at 07:30 pm, only on Zee TV

