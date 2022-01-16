I think social media has only made it easier to find love : Himansh Kohli

MUMBAI: Adorable Himansh Kohli who has a huge fan following and also a special place in women’s heart shares his idea of love with us. He says,”Some part of love is about respect, faith, and care, while the other part is about tuning your needs as per the other person's desires so that both of you feel complete. We all show and feel affection in different ways, but what remains the same for every bond is sacrifice, and I mean it in the context where you have to 'adjust'. Like when you have to take out time to spend even when you have thousand other engagements, doing things that make them happy rather than doing things that are centered on your personal happiness, taking important life decisions considering them rather than your own growth, etc.” We all experience love at different stages of life. It's not just romantic love, we all need human love too. What is your viewpoint on this

He adds,”Everyone needs romantic companionship, but what's much more crucial is basic human love. Love doesn't need to be a complicated form or way too intense, it should just be present no matter what the situation is. Also, as we grow the meaning of love keeps on changing because our perception changes. We might not understand the negative energies behind someone's positive words, but as we grow we become aware of such aspects.” But is it hard to find love in today’s age as the way social media has blurred the lines between real and fake. What’s your point of view?

“I think social media has only made it easier to find love. Not only people can be discovered more, but one can also have an initial impression basis someone's content and activity. But, we must learn to separate our personal and public lives on social media and even have a private account if need be.”

Himansh also raised an important point on the expectations which comes in any relationship. He says,

It has been said time and again that expectations hurt. Why expect someone to spend time with you when you know they are occupied or they don't give you priority. If someone really wants your company, they will take out time for you even if they are 24*7 hours at work. Love is what you make of it. For some it's finding a comfortable space within a person, for others, it is the butterfly feeling in your belly when you see someone, and more. But, over the years I have realized that you can eventually love anyone with time. What you need most is compatibility.”

But It is often said that celebrities are always chasing name and fame, and they don't find any love, be it romantic or even human love. What do you have to say about that?

“I would just say here that we are as human as anyone else. We might have more options because of our trade, but honestly, we don't even consider most of them because you don't know who's sweet with you because of your name and who's genuinely interested in you. We have the same challenges as other people and probably even more because we are constantly surrounded by people who will say anything to please us rather than being honest. But, it can't be said that celebrities don't find love, I have experienced real love very closely and I see other celebrity couples who are really happy and love each other to the moon and back.”

Himansh is currently shooting for his film Boondi Raita in the hills.