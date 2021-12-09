I took my own time and didn't buckle under societal pressure on girls to marry at a certain age: Sayantani Ghosh on getting hitched to Anugrah Tiwari

MUMBAI: Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress Sayantani Ghosh tied the knot with beau Anugrah Tiwari in a traditional wedding ceremony on December 6. The couple took their wedding vows amongst their family and close friends in the former’s hometown in Kolkata.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sayantani and asked how it feels on turning Miss to Mrs, she shared, "Initial few days I was feeling the same maybe because I and Anu have known each other for eight years and the family have been good friends. But slowly I started sinking in. Now, when I get up I wear sindoor, mangalsutra, shakha pola and soon I will also be wearing chuda so it makes me feel that I am a married woman now. Also, after getting married on-screen for so many times you feel that it's happening for another time. Co-incidentally, I and my on-screen character Daljeet are getting married at the same time."

Do you think it is important to get married, she replied, "Being in Indian society marriage does play an important part but one should only settle down when they are completely ready for it. I took my own time and didn't take the pressure of society that girls should marry at a certain age. Marriage is not important but companionship and love does matter."

Talking about her honeymoon plans, she shared, "Well, the honeymoon will not happen right now. Once we are back we plan to organize a reception in Mumbai for our fraternity. Also, I will have to resume shooting. The team has been very supportive and it's my duty to resume as soon as possible."

Sayantani Ghosh has also starred in shows such as Kumkum: Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn 4, Naamkarann, and even the reality show Bigg Boss 6.

