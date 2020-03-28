I took a wrong decision and shouldn't have done the show: Shehnaaz Gill on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra featured in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The duo was on the show to find their life partners. However, the show did not do well among the audience. Both the stars were accused of not giving their 100 percent to the show and for being stuck in the past.

Shehnaaz could not open up much because of her feelings for Sidharth Shukla. On the show, she even confessed that she is in love with him and that she can't connect with anyone. Now, that the show is over, Shehnaaz says that signing this swayamvar show was a big mistake.

She told Etimes, 'Yes, I feel doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a big mistake. I took a wrong decision and shouldn't have done the show, but when I was signing the contract I did not think much and there were so many things happening in my life at that time. Also, I was very new to these concepts so I did not get into too many details. Later, I realised I was not happy in the show and couldn't connect with any of the boys.'

She also revealed about her family being upset with her for taking up the show soon after Bigg Boss 13. There were reports that Shehnaaz's father is not happy with the idea of his daughter finding a groom on TV. To this, Shehnaaz said, 'Yes, everyone was unhappy when I signed the contract and agreed to do the show. In fact, even I was upset with myself that I said yes to the show and I soon realised it was a big mistake.'

