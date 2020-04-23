I used to BULLY my house helps to do my homework: Mohena Singh

MUMBAI: Mohena Singh has become a known name in the industry. Being a princess from Rewa, Mohena had dreams of being a part of the showbiz. From a choreographer to an actress, Mohena have aced everything she did in the industry. The choreographer turned actress has completed eight glorious years in the industry.

In a fun LIVE session with TellyChakkar.com, Mohena spoke at length about her struggles. When asked about hitting low phases in life, Mohena said, “During my childhood, I had started to take the privilege that I had for granted. I remember I used to bully my house helps to do my homework. My mother saw this and made her mind to take me away from it and hence the decision of me completing my studies in Mumbai was taken. In the industry, as a choreographer I have made a mark and back then, I had many offers as one but then I wanted to shift to acting and during this transition, I faced the lowest in my career. I was a name in the choreography field but as an actress was as good as any new-comer and that phase was quite challenging. However, my mother raised me to be a fighter and not a quitter. She always supported me and never let me give up on things, rather she encouraged me to fight and that’s what I did and rest is history”.

