“I waited for years for a larger-than-life character like ‘Ravan’”, says actor Nikitin Dheer, who will portray ‘Ravan’ in Sony Entertainment Television’s divine epic, Shrimad Ramayan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 13:23
Nikitin Dheer

MUMBAI: The imminent launch of Shrimad Ramayan on 1st January 2024, on Sony Entertainment Television, has sparked a wave of excitement amongst fans. The timeless narrative of this great Indian epic will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM, enabling viewers to experience the beauty and wisdom of Lord Ram's journey, with Sujay Reu portraying Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram and Prachi Bansal as Mata Sita. And now, the makers are ready to introduce the formidable King of Lanka, Ravan, with ace actor Nikitin Dheer bringing to life this mighty warrior. 

With a robust ability to depict intense characters, Nikitin is poised to deliver a compelling performance, adding new layers of strength to the fierce opponent, Ravan. Elaborating further, Nikitin Dheer says, “Embracing the complexity and depth of this iconic figure is both a challenge and an exhilarating opportunity. As an actor, I am excited to dive into Ravan's persona, shedding light on the inner turmoil and struggles faced by Ravan, and infusing intensity and authenticity into every nuance. This journey promises to be an extraordinary exploration of a wide range of emotions, and I eagerly await the launch of the show for viewers to witness the grandeur and drama unfolding in this timeless epic. I have waited for years for a larger-than-life character like ‘Ravan’. I am a little nervous, but that only helps me perform better and it is the fuel I need for a role of this magnitude.”

One of the central themes of Shrimad Ramayan is the eternal battle between good and evil. The show will capture the essence of this conflict, highlighting the virtues of devotion, righteousness, and truth, while also depicting the vices of greed, ego, and deceit. Viewers will certainly expect a captivating portrayal of Ravan by Nikitin Dheer, contributing to the grandeur and essence of ‘Shrimad Ramayan,’ promising audiences a visually appealing retelling of this classic tale.

‘Shrimad Ramayan’ premieres on January 1, 2024, and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Ravan Nikitin Dheer shrimad ramayan Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram Prachi Bansal Mata Sita Sujay Reu Sony Entertainment Television Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 13:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
“I waited for years for a larger-than-life character like ‘Ravan’”, says actor Nikitin Dheer, who will portray ‘Ravan’ in Sony Entertainment Television’s divine epic, Shrimad Ramayan
MUMBAI: The imminent launch of Shrimad Ramayan on 1st January 2024, on Sony Entertainment Television, has sparked a...
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!
MUMBAI: Dunki, the third movie of the year, is about to hit theaters, and Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, has...
Exciting! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani and her daughter catch up with the cast of the show, check out the glimpse
MUMBAI: Disha Vakani became a household name after she starred in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah...
Jhanak: Oh No! Jhanak Spills chutney on Anirudh’s shirt
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Amba challenges Suman that Dhaval will get married before Natasha anyhow
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Really! Is Triptii Dimri seeing Sam Merchant after splitting up with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma? Read on to know more details!
MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri's breakthrough role in Bulbbul and Qala has helped her rise to the top. Following her brief...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dayaben
Exciting! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani and her daughter catch up with the cast of the show, check out the glimpse
Kunwar
Anupamaa actor Kunwar Amar: Age is just a number and it’s kind of a blessing to understand that
Sheezan
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Sheezan Khan makes a comeback with Chand Jalne Laga!
Rishikesh
Rishikesh Ingley on being part of Honeymoon Suite 911: I knew this was something different
Ali
Actor Ali Asgar extends support to Rinku Dhawan!
Chinmayee
EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya fame Chinmayee Salvi on her career plans: Acting is something I really feel passionate about but yes I would love to pursue my dancing simultaneously