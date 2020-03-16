‘I want to be like my character Dev’ says, Iqbal khan on sharing his experience on Star Bharat’s new show 'Na Umr ki Seema Ho'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 13:19
‘I want to be like my character Dev’ says, Iqbal khan on sharing his experience on Star Bharat’s new show 'Na Umr ki Seema Ho'.

MUMBAI: Brining the audience, a fresh and refreshing content Star Bharat is bringing a brand-new show ‘Na Umr Ki Seema Ho’ starring Iqbal khan and Rachana Mistry in lead roles. While Iqbal plays the role of Dev in the show, he sheds some light on his character and shares his experience. 

He says, “The role comes very natural to me as I’m playing a character of my age which is very comfortable. Dev as a character is a very inspiring person in nature and I would like to adapt his qualities and be like him in my real life. He is someone who worships his work, treats women with utmost respect and believes in women empowerment. He also respects his values and believes in being a good human being and these qualities are very inspiring to me. I hope the viewers will love my character and adapt some good qualities from him”. 

Na Umr Ki Seema Ho is love Drama which will be a fresh air of breath for the viewers and will be a change for the audience as the plot showcase a love-story with age no bar. The audience will experience some new content which will also change their perspective in a new way. 

Stay tuned to Star Bharat to watch ‘Na Umr Ki Seema Ho’ from 26th July.

Iqbal Khan Na Umr Ki Seema Ho Star Bharat Dev Rishina Khandari Aye Mere Humsafar TV actress atul ketkar Star Bharat Iqbal Khan Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Channa Mereya Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 13:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Veera decides to KILL Sejal by sending a Gurkha behind her after knowing that she is a Spy in Colors' Spy Bahu
Mumbai: Colors TV's famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some exciting twists in the upcoming track of the...
Exclusive! Rajaa Betaa fame Sharanpreet Kaur Matharoo ENTERS Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read: ...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Upcoming Trouble! Asha lands in trouble due to the machine
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
‘I want to be like my character Dev’ says, Iqbal khan on sharing his experience on Star Bharat’s new show 'Na Umr ki Seema Ho'.
MUMBAI: Brining the audience, a fresh and refreshing content Star Bharat is bringing a brand-new show ‘Na Umr Ki Seema...
EXCLUSIVE! Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will have a Pati Vs Patni special
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Hotness! Samaira Kapoor’s sexy bikini looks will surely blow your mind
MUMBAI: Fans always have a lot of love for their favourite celebrity and want to know more about them. Therefore, fans...
Recent Stories
SAM
Hotness! Samaira Kapoor’s sexy bikini looks will surely blow your mind
Latest Video