‘I want to be like my character Dev’ says, Iqbal khan on sharing his experience on Star Bharat’s new show 'Na Umr ki Seema Ho'.

MUMBAI: Brining the audience, a fresh and refreshing content Star Bharat is bringing a brand-new show ‘Na Umr Ki Seema Ho’ starring Iqbal khan and Rachana Mistry in lead roles. While Iqbal plays the role of Dev in the show, he sheds some light on his character and shares his experience.

He says, “The role comes very natural to me as I’m playing a character of my age which is very comfortable. Dev as a character is a very inspiring person in nature and I would like to adapt his qualities and be like him in my real life. He is someone who worships his work, treats women with utmost respect and believes in women empowerment. He also respects his values and believes in being a good human being and these qualities are very inspiring to me. I hope the viewers will love my character and adapt some good qualities from him”.

Na Umr Ki Seema Ho is love Drama which will be a fresh air of breath for the viewers and will be a change for the audience as the plot showcase a love-story with age no bar. The audience will experience some new content which will also change their perspective in a new way.

