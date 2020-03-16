I want to play the lead in a woman-centric show: Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritika

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vasisht has been in the industry for quite a while. The talented actress is currently playing the role of Kritika in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. In an interaction with TellyChakkar, she revealed the dreams she wants to fulfil.

Also read: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Twinkle Vashisht aka Kritika reveals her fitness regime and what she does in her "me time"

Tell us about your wish list.

I have been doing this show for the past four years, and after this, I want to play the lead in a woman-centric show. I also want to fulfill my dreams of a house and car and going for a luxury trip.

What are your thoughts on exploring Bollywood and OTT?

I would love to explore the other side of the entertainment industry, but we do get conpartmentalized as TV or film actors. It is a bit early for Bollywood, but I would love to do a web series.

Also read: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Twinkle Vashisht aka Kritika reveals her fashion must-haves, favourite brands, and more

Any particular production house or director you want to work with?

A nice role and concept matter to me more than the production house or director.

Good luck, Twinkle!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.