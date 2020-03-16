I want to play the lead in a woman-centric show: Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritika

Twinkle Vasisht, who is currently playing the role of Kritika in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, reveals her wish list.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 04:30
I want to play the lead in a woman-centric show: Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritika

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vasisht has been in the industry for quite a while. The talented actress is currently playing the role of Kritika in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. In an interaction with TellyChakkar, she revealed the dreams she wants to fulfil.

Also read: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Twinkle Vashisht aka Kritika reveals her fitness regime and what she does in her "me time"

Tell us about your wish list.

I have been doing this show for the past four years, and after this, I want to play the lead in a woman-centric show. I also want to fulfill my dreams of a house and car and going for a luxury trip.

What are your thoughts on exploring Bollywood and OTT?

I would love to explore the other side of the entertainment industry, but we do get conpartmentalized as TV or film actors. It is a bit early for Bollywood, but I would love to do a web series.

Also read: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Twinkle Vashisht aka Kritika reveals her fashion must-haves, favourite brands, and more

Any particular production house or director you want to work with?

A nice role and concept matter to me more than the production house or director.

Good luck, Twinkle!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Twinkle Vasisht kundal bhagya Zee TV Zee 5 Preeta Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Karan Prithvi Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wonderful! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia collaborates with Ved Raj for a fantasy drama
MUMBAI: Pavitra Punia, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, is all set to return to the fiction genre with the fantasy...
MASSIVE TWIST! Abhimanyu agrees to let Aarohi come; Birlas refuse to listen to Abhi's request in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
MAJOR DRAMA! Mimi one last try for Akshara; Abhimanyu brings Aarohi home in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I think wedding sequences are tedious yet fun' Golu Chacha aka Mehul Nisar reveals his take on wedding sequences, time slot and more
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being spoken...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: What! Priya comes to know about Varun’s involvement
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always given us a reason to binge-watch it.Also read - ...
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Gehna drinks the poisoned drink to save Surya
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, you will get to see an interesting twist with Gehna and...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Meet Radhika Pandit, the wife of superstar Yash
Must Read! Meet Radhika Pandit, the wife of superstar Yash
Latest Video