“I was glad I could bring my parents’ dream to life in a unique way” says Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) is trying to expose Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) truth of being married to someone, as he has found proof against the same. But before he discloses his reality, Vikrant puts Rishi in jeopardy which leads to Rishi getting hospitalized. To ensure he doesn’t reveal anything in the hospital, Vikrant gets into a doctor’s avatar to kill Rishi.

Popular actor Mohit Malhotra has been winning the hearts of the audience with his grey character in the show, and now with his doctor’s disguise, looks like he has kind of fulfilled his parents' dream of seeing him in a doctor’s avatar. Mohit’s parents always wanted him to become a doctor, but he always aspired to become an actor. To pursue his career in modelling and acting, Mohit convinced his parents that being an artist will give him the opportunity to play multiple roles. And now, by portraying the character of Vikrant, who has got into a doctor’s look for a scene, ironically Mohit has fulfilled his parents' dream.

Mohit Malhotra said, “Just how every parent wishes well for their children, my parents wanted me to become a doctor for my own good. But, I always yearned to pursue a career in acting. Acting gives me an opportunity to portray different characters on-screen and that is what I love the most about my job. While I play Vikrant’s character in Bhagya Lakshmi, I got a chance to get into the look of a doctor for a sequence, and I am glad I could bring their dream to life in a very peculiar way. It's kind of a beautiful reminder of the life choices we make, and how we can find unexpected connections through it.”

While Mohit is happily playing his character on-screen, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming drama, where Vikrant will try to kill Rishi. But will he succeed in doing so?