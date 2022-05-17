I was initially very nervous to shoot with Shabir Ahluwalia, but now I feel like he is a breath of fresh air,” reveals Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Sambhabana Mohanty 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 15:10
I was initially very nervous to shoot with Shabir Ahluwalia, but now I feel like he is a breath of fresh air,” reveals Pyaar Ka

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s latest fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, has started off with a bang. The mature romance, based in modern-day Vrindavan, captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once an effortless and easygoing charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile along the way and is, today, an intense, brooding man. On the other side, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is a spiritual and optimistic girl, who is on a mission to help Mohan smile once again. While the audience is already in love with this new onscreen Jodi, it is Sambhabana Mohanty who is turning heads as the evil Damini on the show. 
The actress has been working round the clock to impress the audience, but little did anyone know that Sambhabana was initially very nervous about working with Shabir Ahluwalia. Yes, the Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actress was scared that the actor would be a very different person in real life. However, her myth was broken, and Shabir turned out to be a sweetheart for her! In fact, he has made everyone so comfortable around him, that the whole cast feels like they are a family now. 

As Sambhabana shares, “When I was informed that I will be working with Shabir Sir for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, I was definitely a little nervous because I didn’t know how he would be on the set. However, the very first time we shot together, he made us feel very comfortable around him. I really feel Shabir is like a breath of fresh air now. He is an absolute sweetheart. In fact, throughout the day, our cast and crew gather around a table and play some games, and he's the one who proactively comes up with different games that we can all enjoy. He is also very active when he is on the set. Be it our first scene of the day or the last scene, he is full of energy and enthusiasm. So much so that sometimes we cannot also keep up with his energy. The kind of rapport he maintains with all his co-actors is amazing as well and I am sure it will show on the screen. I truly love shooting with him and I hope our fans will shower our show with a lot of love.” 

While Shabir is definitely winning the hearts of the audience as well as his co-stars, in the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, we will see how Mohan will get angry with Radha and ask her to leave the house. Will Radha and Mohan go separate ways? Or will destiny reunite them once again?   

To find out what happens next, tune in to Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM, only on Zee TV!

Shabir Ahluwalia Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Radha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 15:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Love is the Air! Aryan saves Imlie from Jyoti’s conspiracy
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Anubhav Sinha's next project is a coming of age film helmed by Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana director Ratnaa Sinha ; co-produced by Zee Studios, the film starring Preet Kammani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar releases on August 19, 2022
MUMBAI: Even as his next directorial Anek is building steam with the audience and netizens alike, filmmaker Anubhav...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Must Watch! Anubhav reveals their honeymoon destination, Gungun shocked
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Must Watch! Agastya beats up Yug, Meera points a gun at Bulbul
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Bhagya Lakshmi: What! Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka to dance together during the engagement ceremony of Rishi and Malishka
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Sirf Tum: What! Ranveer thinks about Ansh and Suhani together, Riya bursts out at Suhani
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
Recent Stories
Anubhav
Anubhav Sinha's next project is a coming of age film helmed by Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana director Ratnaa Sinha ; co-produced by Zee Studios, the film starring Preet Kammani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar releases on August 19, 2022
Latest Video