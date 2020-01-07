I was intrigued with the role of Viraj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Namik Paul

MUMBAI: The tall and very handsome Namik Paul’s blood flows full with copious talent. He is one of the actors who has proved his mettle in the television industry with his versatility and continues to astound with his acting prowess.

From making his digital debut with Qubool Hai to gaining immense popularity in his previous like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Ek Deewana Tha, Kavach... Maha Shivratri, Namik is definitely here to stay and amaze all with acts.

Namik is currently seen in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 playing the role of Viraj. Interestingly, Namik was earlier offered Kasautii however he chose Kavach over Kasautii.

We asked Namik, if he thinks that Kasautii was destined for him, he replied, “Yes, I was approached for Kasautii earlier but Kavach happened and now I am happy to be part of Kasautii. It is one of the biggest shows on TV currently. When I was narrated the character I was intrigued and hence took up the project.”

Talking about his plan of action for 2020, he shared, “My aim is to get better and keep working. I love my job and enjoy being in front of the camera. So basically focus on my career and do some good work.”

We asked how it feels on getting paired with Erica and the comparison with Parth. He said, “Well, there is no comparison as they have been doing the show for a year and a half. Kasautii is about Anurag and Prerna love story and they have done a great job. There some polls made on social media on that basis people start comparing. I am not here to compete with everyone but do my work and go home. All these things don’t bother me. I have become good friends with Parth and Erica and enjoying working with them.”

Lastly, we asked if he feels bad on Kavach not working out. “Well, the change of slot didn’t really work in our favour. Obviously moving from 8pm to 6pm slot does affect the ratings. But I am happy being part of the show and enjoyed working with the entire cast.”

Good luck Namik!