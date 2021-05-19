"I was looking for an inspirational character, found it in Rama" says Ruhaanika Dhawan

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi has always highlighted relevant topics that matter to the society and aimed at instilling a positive message to its viewers. Yet again, the show will focus on a very important topic pertaining to gender equality. In today’s day and age, equality between a man and a woman is the need of the hour and, woman have time and again proved their mettle by exceling in every course of life. Focusing on the same, talented and popular child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan has been roped in to play the role of a brave girl named Rama. An independent personality with a never give up attitude, Rama is on the lookout for her biological parents and is leaving no stone unturned in doing so. Due to unfortunate incidents, her biological parents abandoned her outside a temple but, Rama was given another chance at life when a lady who she lovingly calls Ajji adopted and nurtured her. Through the ongoing track, the show aims to teach viewers that gender should not pose to be a barrier when it comes to children. Be it a boy or a girl, a child will always remain a child and both deserve equal and unbiased amount of love and affection.

Sharing her thoughts on her role, Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Rama shares, “I have been watching Mere Sai as my mother is an avid viewer. There is so much to learn from every episode as it imparts great wisdom and learning. To be a part of such a prestigious show is no less than a blessing to me. Moreover, I am very inspired by my on-screen character, who looks at the brighter side of life, even in the roughest times. I can say that I was looking for an inspiration character, found it. More than enjoying my role, I received the chance to learn a lot and I hope through this show, we are able to impact many minds and bring in a positive change in the society and give each individual the right they deserve.”

Watch the story of Rama on Sony Entertainment Television's Mere Sai- Shraddha aur Saburi at 7:00 PM, every Monday to Friday