“I will dearly miss the presence of Satish Kaushik ji on sets” says Sandip Anand aka Sajan Agarwal from Star Bharat’s May I come in Madam?

MUMBAI: Sandip Anand is well known for his portyal as Sajan Agarwal in Star Bharat’s show May I come in Madam? Sandip has also acted in various television shows. Making his comeback on television after 7 years Sandip anand marks his return with new episodes on May I come in Madam? On Star Bharat along side Neha Pendse and Sapna Sikarwar.

May I come in madam? season one was a fun filled show with various quirky character which made it a fan favourite show. While all the characters had their different personalities in the show the late Satish Kaushik who was also part of the show leaved a mark with his perfect comic timing and his camaraderie with Sandip Anand.

Sandip Anand, who has shared the screen with Satish Kaushik ji and developed a close working relationship over the course of the show, shared his sentiments, saying, "I will dearly miss the presence of Satish Kaushik ji on sets of May I come In Madam? He was not just a phenomenal actor but also a wonderful human being. Working alongside him has been an enriching experience, and his guidance and camaraderie had been invaluable. His departure is bittersweet, as we bid farewell to a dear colleague while cherishing the incredible moments we've shared.

"May I Come In Madam?" has been a beloved show on Star Bharat, known for its humor and quirky characters. While the departure of Satish Kaushik ji may bring significant changes,it also paves the way for new opportunities and storylines that will continue to entertain and engage viewers.

He further adds, “Satish Kaushik ji, has been an integral part of "May I Come In Madam?" and his presence has added immeasurable charm and depth to the show. His absence marks the end of an era and leaves a void that will be challenging to fill.

As the show evolves, viewers can look forward to more laughter, wit, and memorable moments, keeping the spirit of "May I Come In Madam?" alive and thriving.

Stay tuned to watch the new episodes of May I Come In Madam? Every Monday-Saturday at 9:30 PM only on Star Bharat