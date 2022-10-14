“I will show your ‘Udi’ performance to Sunidhi Chauhan!”, Shankar Mahadevan tells Li’l Champ Jetshen Lama

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the longest-running singing reality show and has been ruling the hearts of audiences for almost 3 decades. After having introduced the world to exceptional talent like Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravijani, Kunal Ganjawala, Sugandha Mishra, Kamal Khan, Raja Hasan, Vaishali Mhade who have carved a name for themselves in the industry, Zee TV is now all set to give some exceptional young singing prodigies a chance to shine! After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous eight seasons, the channel is launching the 9th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs with judges Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan and Bharti Singh as the host on 15th October 2022.

While children in the age group of 3 to 13 years from different parts of the country are auditioning to secure a position in the top 12, a few young prodigies have managed to stand out already by virtue of their unique voices. 9-year-old Jetshen Lama from Sikkim was one such kid who left everyone spellbound with her performance to Udi Teri Aankhon Se from Guzaarish. In fact, her act was so good that Shankar Mahadevan even compared Jetshen’s singing and voice with popular singer - Sunidhi Chauhan.

Barring her impressive, spirited rendition of the song, Jetshen was extremely shy up on stage, reminding Shankar ji ofhis own shyness as a child. Mahadevan mentioned, “When I was 3 or 4 years old, I used to feel very shy performing in front of an audience. However, seeing kids like Jetshen get past their shyness and perform with aplomb is a treat and inspires us every day. I will show your ‘Udi’ performance to Sunidhi Chauhan.”

9-year-old Jetshen’s mother mentioned how she wants her child to open up and be expressive as well and that was also one of the reasons, she enrolled Jetshen for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs! She now hopes that with the help of the mentors and everyone else, Jetshen will be able to open up fully as well. With talented children like Jetshen making a beeline to get admission into the all-new batch of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, selecting the best from the best will surely be difficult for the judges!

Get ready to witness the extraordinary talent of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, starting from 15th October, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, only on Zee TV!