“I work out on the sets of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal using the weights used to hold down the trolleys and lights,” reveals Rohit Chandel

MUMBAI : Following the phenomenal success of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV launched its biggest historical magnum opus – Kashibai Bajirao Ballal - that brought to us the forgotten story of Kashibai. Presenting the tale of one of the most legendary women of the Maratha empire, the show started off with a bang. However, it was the recent 7-year leap that got everyone excited, especially with Riya Sharma (Kashibai) and Rohit Chandel (Bajirao) joining the show. Mastani’s (Farnaz Shetty) unexpected entry also added some more drama into the lives of Kashibai and Bajirao, keeping the audience hooked to find out what will transpire next!

While all the actors are working round the clock to keep their audience entertained, it is our very own Bajirao a.k.a Rohit Chandel, who is going the extra mile to portray his character to the best of his ability. To look as bold, heroic and pumped as Bajirao, the actor has created a makeshift gym on the sets of the show and uses the things available on the set, including weights used to hold down trolleys and lights as well as shoot equipment for working out during his hectic schedule. In fact, he takes out time during his breaks to maintain his physique and do justice to his character.

As Rohit Chandel reveals, “It gets difficult for every actor to cope with multiple tasks and maintain the right look during their hectic shoot schedules, but I try my best. I always want to do justice to my character and hence, maintaining the correct physique is also important for me. Since I am playing Bajirao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, I need to look pumped and heroic, but sometimes managing to remove time for a work out becomes difficult, especially since we are staying on the set. We shoot in Karjat, which is quite far from the main city. So, travelling to and fro from our houses is difficult. We don’t have a good gym nearby as well. However, I have managed to create my own makeshift gym on the sets, and I utilize our shoot equipment to work out. In fact, I sometimes even use the weights used to hold down the trolleys and lights during the shoot. I hope the audience appreciates our hard work and they continue to shower our show with their love and affection.”

While Rohit is going the extra mile to portray his character to the best of his abilities, Mastani’s next move is surely going to stir up Kashibai and Bajirao’s lives.

To know what happens next, tune into Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, only on Zee TV!