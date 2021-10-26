I would love to play Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra, says Rohan Mehra

MUMBAI : Actor Rohan Mehra gained immense popularity with his role of Naksh in TV’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He further gained limelight with his stint in Bigg Boss.

Rohan is doing well for himself on the work front. He has been doing projects back-to-back and putting foot strong in the industry.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohan and asked Rohan what's new happening for him on the work front. He shared, "Well, I recently did a web-series which is Class of 2020 and now occupied doing music videos. My music songs are lined up and are expected to get released very soon. I am waiting for a good offer on TV. I am not limiting myself as an actor. To me good work matters, platforms don't. TV gave me fame so I have no problem in making a comeback."

Talking about his dream role, he shared "Since, I am a national level table tennis player I want to play any sportsman figure in a biopic. To be precise, given a chance I would love to play Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra. I know it will be difficult but it will only make me better as an actor and prove my mettle."

We hope your wish comes true!

