IBD3: Boogie LLB's electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage

'Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah' will be the theme of Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' this upcoming weekend.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 17:45
sona

MUMBAI:  'Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah' will be the theme of Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' this upcoming weekend.

Being the first of the elimination rounds, the 'Best 13' will have to show off their dance prowess on the stage and impress the judges -- Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre.

Giving the performance of a lifetime would be Boogie LLB and Saumya, whose dance act to Arijit Singh's rendition of the Hindustani classical thumri 'Ka Karoon Sajani' would leave the audience in awe.

Surprising the young dancer before the performance would be his mother and sister, both of whom are not only lawyers, but also dabble in the performing arts. The surprise makes Boogie happy and he cannot stop smiling and looking at his dear ones.

Talking about the performance, Sonali Bendre says: "If you could have seen during the performance, the choreographers had tears in their eyes! This is a testament to how the performance was!"

Going on stage, Bendre stands alongside the duo and says: "As Geeta [Kapur] says, 'Bade kalakaaron ke saath khade hoke baat karte hain'. I, inspired by Geeta, want to say, 'Bade kalakaron ko wahan baithke nehin, yahan aake batate hain ki unka performance kitna toofan tha!'

"I just want to say that expressions sprouted even from the tips of your hair, your nails; your entire body was expressing your feelings. Literally, every pore, every cell in your body was dancing."

Bendre goes on to compliment the 17-year-old choreographer, Saumya, who is the youngest in her field on 'IBD 3', and she talks about how she looks forward to what the young talent does next.

Vartika, Saumya's choreographer in the previous season of IBD, can be seen teary-eyed. When asked, she would say, "It was mast, ek number, both of them! maza aagaya. I felt at peace watching her dance." Saumya and Vartika would then embrace in a hug, leaving all emotional.

Boogie's mother and sister would also be called on stage where they would talk about Boogie's childhood and how he always dances at home, how he picked up dance from a young age, watching Chhau dancers at a Durga Puja pandal and then adapted the moves to underground street music as he grew up.

The mom-sister-brother trio then also perform on stage to a modern remix -- the Heartlock Mix -- of the song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' by the late Lata Mangeshkar. The performance has an electric effect. All the contestants, choreographers and even the judges join the trio on stage to shake a leg to this song.

'Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah', on 'India's Best Dancer 3', will aired this weekend at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television

Source-IANS
 

 

Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah Sony Entertainment Television Terence Lewis Geeta Kapur Sonali Bendre Saumya Vartika Mera Dil Ye Pukare Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
When Varsha Usgaonkar taught Naseeruddin Shah 'little bit of dance' in Ooty
MUMBAI: Actress Varsha Usgaonkar went down memory lane and recalled shooting with acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah in...
IBD3: Boogie LLB's electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage
MUMBAI:  'Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah' will be the theme of Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' this upcoming...
Rajkummar Rao's sense of humour 'on the same wavelength' as Farah Khan's
MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is all set to host IIFA Rocks this year alongside the acclaimed director-choreographer Farah Khan...
Surprise: Beyonce drops 'America Has a Problem' remix with Kendrick Lamar
MUMBAI : Singer Beyonce surprise dropped a remix of her 'Renaissance' hit 'America Has a Problem' featuring Kendrick...
Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women
MUMBAI :'The Kerala Story' maker Vipul Shah and his team are aiming to empower women, especially underprivileged ones...
Recent Stories
Farah Khan's
Rajkummar Rao's sense of humour 'on the same wavelength' as Farah Khan's
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer
Anupama Solanki on her 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' role: 'This is a 2-in-1 character'
follows a balanced workout regime
From working out in the gym to cycling around the city, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra follows a balanced workout regime to stay fit
Sunny Leone
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! When Kapil Sharma allegedly didn’t want to invite Sunny Leone on his show due to her past in the p*rn industry
Rohit Bose Roy
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
Megha Ray
Megha Ray: I feel Sapnon ki Chhalaang is going to be one of my best works so far!
Sonakshi Batra
Sonakshi Batra fom Dreamiyata's Udaariyaan: The biggest stability one can ask for is love from the audience