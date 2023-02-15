Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Manoj Muntashir to grace the show in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode, Manoj Muntashir will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the judges and the contestants of the show. This will be the second time that the audience will get to enjoy his presence.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 14:00
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.
The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

ALSO READ :Indian Idol Season 13: Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar reveal some secrets about their love life

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, famous lyricist Manoj Muntashir will be gracing the show where he would be encouraging the contestants to perform.

Manoj has also previously been part of the show and this time, the show will be celebrating Maha Shivratri in the upcoming episode.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Superstar Singer Season 2 contestants to perform with the current contestants

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

