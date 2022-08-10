Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows. As per sources, the finale of the show will take place on this date and finally the show will get its winner for this season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 20:00
Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

ALSO READ :indian-idol-season-13-exclusive-superstar-singer-season-2-contestants-perform-the

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.


This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, the finale of the show will take place 1st and 2nd April 2023 and finally this season would get its winner.

The show will be replaced by the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 3 which will begin from the 8th of April at 8 : 00 pm.

Are you excited for the finale of the show?

Who do you think would be the winner of this season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar
 
ALSO READ : indian-idol-season-13-himesh-reshammiya-and-neha-kakkar-reveal-some-secrets-about-thei

 

 

Indian Idol 12 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan Sony Television TellyChakkar Pawandeep Endemol Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Himesh Reshammiya Salman Ali AR Rahman Rajkumar Santoshi Karan Johar sunil shetty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj makes Anupama leave the Kapadia Mansion?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Abhimanyu ditches Aarohi before their engagement?
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Must Read! “There was no reason to cut all these scenes’ netizens on the deleted scenes of Pathaan
MUMBAI:Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the Highest grosser of the Year, the movie not only won...
Manul Chudasama talks about learning sword fighting for her role in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 is a family entertainer that follows Ali – The Rakhwala (...
Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?

Latest Video

Related Stories
goofs up
MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Nayanjyoti Saikia gets a special power during the finale week; but goofs up in the task
If he has committed suicide then where is his body
Shocking! Shekhar Suman’s brother-in-law goes missing for 22 days in Patna, actor demands CBI action, says, “If he has committed suicide then where is his body?”
Fradday
Whoa! Ravi Dubey shocks fans with his unbelievable physical transformation in upcoming film FARRADDAY
BARC Ratings
BARC Ratings : Must Read! Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 6 see a drop in TRP ratings, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Laxmi see a jump in ratings; TKSS – Indian Idol sees a rise in TRP, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; says ‘on a scale of 1-10, my excitement is on 15
Exclusive! TMKOC’s Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja becomes part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; says ‘on a scale of 1-10, my excitement is on 15’
of Biryani to get the best dish
Masterchef India 7: Amazing! Chef Ranveer Brar spills the beans on the 3 T’s of Biryani to get the best dish