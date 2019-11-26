News

'If I die today I want to say I love you all’: Choti Sardarni’s Nimrit Kaur

26 Nov 2019 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: Model-turned-actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has instantly gained fame with her debut show Choti Sardarni, which airs on Colors. The actress plays the role of Meher opposite Avinash Rekhi. Along with her pairing with Avinesh, viewers enjoy watching her bond with child actor Param in the show.

The actors recently came back from their outdoor shot. They had flown to Serbia to shoot their honeymoon sequence.  

Nimrit shared a video on her Instagram account talking about her shooting in the middle of jungle. She is super scared of leopards. She thus mentioned, ‘If I die today I want to say I love you all’.

Isn’t that scary?

More power to you, Nimrit, and we are sure fans will never stop showering their love on you.

past seven days