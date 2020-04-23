“If I would have to impress Anurag Kashyap, I would have to tell him that I am from UP and that I abuse a lot,” says Siddhant Chaturvedi

MUMBAI: From an ordinary boy-next-door to winning the hearts of millions and being a millennial icon – Bollywood’s true-blue ‘Sher’, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s journey is one that gives you major goals! This multi-talented GEN Y superstar will be seen on the upcoming episode of 'Starry Nights GEN Y'. For the first time ever, the actor is seen with his father and mentor Laxman Chaturvedi engage in a candid banter with host and trade analyst Komal Nahta. Available with all leading DTH and Cable Operators, the channel is set to air the awaited episode this Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 10:30 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD.

While expressing his versatility and multiple interests to pursue his passion to be an artist, Siddhant says, “I felt I was really good at being an artist. I loved painting, sketching and I had a rhythm while dancing. Hence I was always inclined towards performance arts while also preparing for CA.”

Coming from a background where importance was given to his educations than his inclinations towards and love for theatre, Siddhant recounts the time he told his parents what he truly felt. “On opening up about pursuing my love for acting, My parents advised me in a very similar manner like most Indian parents. They told me to complete my CA and then do whatever I wanted to”

An actor who is living proof that nepotism is no barrier when it comes to sheer hard work and talent, Siddhant is an inspiration to many. Speaking about how he dared to be different and pursue acting, the actor candidly shares, “At that time, it was a big dream for me because at that time, there were no actors making it in. The last I knew was Mr. Shahrukh Khan who inspired me greatly. Every boy would look up and say that if he made it as an outsider so could we. So, I used to keep telling myself that I could do this.”

“To impress Rajkumar Hirani, I would give him a Jaadu ki Jappi, a king that no one yet has given him. It will be very MC Sher vibe and comforting,” commented the Gully Boy superstar on ways to impress the directors in the industry. In a quick rapid-fire round with Komal Natha, the gutsy star boy says, “If I would have to impress Anurag Kashyap, I would have to tell him that I am from UP and that I abuse a lot.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi had only the best things to say about his co-stars including Sara Ali Khan who, based on her personality, trait described her in a thoughtful one liner saying, “It’s not what you see, it’s what you feel.”

This is what Siddhant had to say about his most memorable father-son moment, “The loveliest Father-son bonding moment I can think of is when a particular Ad that I was in would come on television, my dad would increase the volume to the max, get up and make this little dance and eventually also get very emotional.”

From his friendly bond with his father to a special video message from the Gully Boy himself - Ranveer Singh, the upcoming episode of Starry Nights GEN Y has it all!