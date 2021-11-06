If you are able to recognize the calm within the dancing, then you are a brilliant dancer: Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring the sixth season of TV’s most popular dance reality show Dance+. The show returns with Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuf Khan as judges and Raghav Juyal as host while Remo D’souza will continue to lead the series.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the host of the show Raghav Juyal. The talented lad shared what dance means to him, future projects and more.

You are a source of inspiration to many youth of this country, who is your source of inspiration during such tough times (pandemic)?

My inspiration was life. I want to be and feel alive for as long as I can. At the end of time, if there's nothing, I'll at least have my life to hold on to. That's my inspiration.

What is the definition of dance according to you?

Dance is serenity. Of course, it's all about movement and energy but if you are able to recognize the calm within the dancing, then you are a brilliant dancer. I personally adore such artists. It's about staying connected to the body and to ‘feel’. That is the definition of dance to me.

Which is that one dance form you wish to learn in the near future?

I wish to learn contemporary dance and old school dancing.

Name one contestant from Season 6 with whom you wish to work in the near future?

Every contestant has something unique to put into the mix but I'm personally very fond of Dhananjay and would love to work with I'm in the future. And Rohan I haven't named as I already work alongside him.

What else do you see yourself doing next?

I am working on an Excel film written by Faran Akhtar and directed called Yudra. I am working with actors Ranvir Shorey and Sanjay Mishra on another film called hasal. So yes, I am gearing up to bring you two films at the moment.

What is the one thing you want to do once the Lockdown is lifted fully in the country?

I mean we are already kind of back on track with the shoots and the travelling bit but, I long to roam without wearing a mask sometime soon.