Ikk Kudi Punjab Di's Avinesh Rekhi uses his collection of pagdis for the show

Avinesh Rekhi

MUMBAI : Zee TV's Ikk Kudi Punjab Di has been winning the hearts of the audience since the start of the show. Based in Punjab, the show’s gripping narrative symbolizes strength and resilience. Ever since its first episode, the various ups and downs in Heer (Tanisha Mehta) and Ranjha’s (Avinesh Rekhi) lives have undoubtedly struck a chord with the viewers while the constant twists and turns have kept the curiosity alive. Recently, viewers got to see how Ranjha decided to get married to Teji (Monika Khanna) after Heer refused to accept her love for him. And while everyone in the family started preparing for their wedding ceremonies, a lot of drama is set to follow.

During the shoot of these dramatic sequences, what caught everyone’s attention was Avinesh Rekhi’s majestic look. While bridal looks usually become the talk of the town, this time around the groom - Ranjha - has left no stone unturned to keep his fashion game on point. Avinesh’s outfits during the wedding festivities were truly beautiful, but what made people's heads turn were his pagdis that gave his overall ensemble an authentic Punjabi wedding look. But that’s not just it! He ensured that the pagdis matched with all his outfits and to do the same, he also used some from his own collection. That’s right! Avinesh owns a collection of more than 50 pagdis and often uses it for his character in the show.

Avinesh said, “Coming from a Punjabi family, I have always had the privilege to wear pagdis during special occasions in life, but my character in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di gives me the fantastic opportunity to wear it on a daily basis. I feel that wearing a pagdi truly accentuates my look, be it personally or professionally. And since I have been wearing pagdis for different characters over the last few years, I now have a collection of over 50 pagdis at home, which I often use for my looks in the respective shows.”

Ain’t that cool?

Well, while the audience has been showering love on Ranjha’s looks in the show, it will be interesting for them to see the upcoming twists and turns unfold in his life.  

To find out what happens next, tune into the show every day at 7 pm, only on Zee TV!
 

 

 

 

 

