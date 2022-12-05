Illustrious actor Rajpal Yadav feels grateful as he completes 25 years in the film industry*

Rajpal

MUMBAI: Rajpal Yadav has become synonymous with comedy in Bollywood films. Giving us characters like Chote Pandit, Guru, Pappu, Bandya, Chhota Don that are as memorable as they are timeless, the actor has made us laugh with his impeccable comic timing! On The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajpal Yadav, who graced the sets with his co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with director Anees Bazmee, promoting their new film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ spoke about his illustrious career in the film industry. 

Said the actor, "I will be completing 25 years in the film industry on 21st June. Amongst the ones I have worked opposite, the ones I haven't worked opposite, every hero or heroine has given me their love. I have always received their support." The audience showered thunderous claps on Rajpal Yadav as he concluded. 

Latest Video