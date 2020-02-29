I'm up for anything which allows me to expand my horizons: Casting Director Paresh Patel

MUMBAI: Paresh Patel is a known name in the industry when it comes to casting. He has many successful shows in his kitty and adding another feather to his hat is an upcoming travel-based show for ZEE5 called Bollylands.com. Paresh casted the very charming and gorgeous Prajakta Mali for the project. TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the casting director himself to know more insights on the same.

- How different is it to cast for a reality/travel show from a daily soap?

Fiction and reality are two different mediums of creativity. Of course, both are challenging in their own ways and I am up for anything which allows me to expand my horizons. I enjoy casting for both. Reality requires real life characters and personalities whereas fiction requires me to find suitable talents who can portray the characters and bring them to life on screen. It was a great experience casting for "Bollylands.Com" for which I auditioned more than 60 artists. After this whole process, I finally liked Prajakta Mali & felt that she was the only one suitable for our show. As the name suggests, this show is for Global Bollywood fans with a mix of travel. It has been shot at some wonderful locations of Middle East (Dubai) and for better reach it's available in Hinglish as we want to reach out to masses.

- How did you zero down upon the actress who's going to host the new travel show?

Firstly, this was an amazing opportunity as I haven't done a travel show before. Secondly, our show required a personality with whom people could relate to and a host who could bring audiences not only who love to travel and explore but also those who haven't travelled much. I am glad I found the right cast and I hope the show does very well. Quite excited for this travel show and looking forward to it.

-More about Prajakta Mali?

Prajakta Mali is a known artist in Marathi Industry. She has acted in more than 8 Films & 4 TV shows. She is currently featuring in a Comedy Show on SONY Marathi Channel "Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. It was a lovely experience working with talented Prajakta Mali. She will take our show to the next level. Truly delighted to have casted her.

-Tell us about your future projects.

There are a couple of projects. Like a web series based true events, 2 TVC advertisement & a big surprise coming soon with different role this time other than Casting.

Here’s wishing Paresh all the luck for his upcoming projects.