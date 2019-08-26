I'm happy and excited to make a dream debut on an OTT platform: Aditya Bakshi

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television and Bollywood actors, who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Actor Aditya Bakshi, last seen in Kalash - Ek Vishwaas, is happy and excited about his debut in web series Mafia.



'I'm happy and excited to make a dream debut on an OTT platform. My character name is Sam. This is the story of six people who play a game called mafia, and I am one of them. I'm from a lower middle-class family but want to mix with rich people. It's a very interesting and challenging character,' he said in a statement.



The series also starts Aditya Bakshi, Namit Das, Tanmay Dhanania, Saurabh Saraswat, Madhurima Roy, Anindita Bose, Isha Saha, and Riddhima Ghosh, and will stream on ZEE5.