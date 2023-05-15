“I'm happy to see more representation from India,” says Manushi Chhillar as she is all set to mark her debut at Cannes this year!

MUMBAI: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar put India back on the map in 2017 by winning the coveted title and adding her name to the illustrious list of women who have once won the crown. Today, the actress is all set to represent India on the international platform at Cannes Film Festival and she couldn't be happier about it.

Talking about her debut, Manushi says “I am happy to see more representation from India at Cannes". She further continues, "If you talk about the film Industry, there was a time when you would only have a few Indian actors go for these festivals (like Cannes). It is good that the numbers have been growing and there is more interest in this part of the world. I'm happy to see more representation from India."

While Manushi is representing India at Cannes for the first time, she is equally excited for others who are marking their debut along with her. It's certainly her humbleness that allows her to cheer for others, making her a true Miss World at heart. Manushi Chhillar recently celebrated her 26th birthday and the actress was showered with love and praise from her fans, film fraternity, and close ones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will next be seen in

‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.