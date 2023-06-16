“I'm living out a dream that my dad once held close to his heart” says Main Hoon Aprajita actor Varun Kasturia

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show ‘Main Hoon Aprajita’ fame Varun Kasturia is having a gala time of his life as his character is being loved by the audience. Not many of us know that Varun is quite similar to his character ‘Arjun Kapoor’ in real life. Just like Arjun, Varun is extremely close to his father and loves being a daddy’s boy.

Talking about how his father helped in shaping up Varun’s acting career, he reveals “I'm literally living out a dream that my dad once held close to his heart. I remember him telling me how he always wanted to pursue a career in modelling but couldn't due to family circumstances. However, he made a rock-solid promise to himself that nothing would stand in the way of my dreams. He was determined to give me all the support I needed to live life on my terms and make it big in whatever path I chose. Now, let me tell you something about my family. Picture this: doctors, engineers, and folks with high-paying corporate jobs—all accomplished and rocking it in their careers. And then there's me, the oddball who never wanted a regular 9-to-5 gig, but instead, craved a life in the entertainment industry. I won't lie, it was scary as heck. But guess what? Through thick and thin, my dad has been my rock, backing me up no matter what.”

He further goes on and continues “I've learned so much from this man, but there's still so much more wisdom I know he's got to share. I'm eager to soak up every lesson and continue growing under the guidance of my dad—the guy who's always had my back, my mentor, and my biggest cheerleader. “