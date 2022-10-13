Imlie 2: OH NO! The netizens feel the track needs to become more progressive with Cheeni being forced to get married; express disappointment

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting.

We saw a huge leap in the show after which Meethi and Cheeni are all grown up.

In the recent narrative, we saw that after Imlie, Cheeni’s marriage has also been fixed. She is not quite happy with it as she wanted to marry a rich guy and Jatin, her fiancé, is not as rich as she wished. She still is forced to say yes.

Rupi later tries to explain to Cheeni how Jatin is the right guy for her. Imlie then walks in and says that there are two auspicious days for Cheeni’s wedding. One is the next day and the other is next week. Rupi says that Cheeni will get married the next day. When Cheeni refuses to marry Jatin, Rupi emotionally blackmails her into doing it.

The audience feel that the narrative is becoming quite unrealistic and feel orthodox. Even if Rupi is thinking for Cheeni’s better future, she can at least give Cheeni a chance to get to know the guy and not blackmail her into it.

Here is what they had to say:

Arya Maheshwari: I feel that in the current times, the narrative needs to be more progressive. Even if Rupi is older and thinking of Cheeni’s better future, she needs to do it in a more sensical way. She can’t force it on her and it seems very unrealistic that the marriage is happening in a day and Cheeni has met Jatin just once. In an era where people take time before marrying someone, how can the narrative be so conservative.

Tanisha Jha: The show has been doing so well but post leap, it feels the show is unable to match the standard the previous narrative had set. The plot needs to feel like today's era. This isn’t an old tv drama where it’s all conservative and people are okay with it. How is Cheeni being forced to marry someone and being blackmailed into it. On top of that, she has only met the guy a couple of times and does not even know him properly.

Parul Mishra: In today's date, why is a girl being forced to get married. Even if she is not completely aware as to what is right or wrong for her, she need not be forced for it. Atleast give her the chance and time to know the guy and be sure before spending the rest of her life with him. The makers need to get more progressive.

Tanya Khandelwal: Cheeni is quite money-minded and Rupi just wants what is best for her, but there is a way. You should not blackmail into doing something you want them to do. I understand that Rupi feels Jatin is right for Jatin but fixing everything so soon is wrong and also unrealistic.

The plot is intensified with drama as Cheeni has overheard Atharva's feelings for her. Imlie on the other hand thinks that Atharva loves her. The upcoming plot seems to be full of twists and turns.

