Imlie actor Faisal Sayeed tests positive for Coronavirus 

A fresh wave of the novel coronavirus is being observed lately in the country. The positive cases of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly. The government has imposed a lockdown, and yet again, the city is going through a tough phase, health-wise as well as financially.

Recently, several celebrities contracted the virus namely Aamir Khan, R. Madhvan, Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan, Toral Rasputra, Monalisa, Ankit Siwach, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parul Chaudhary, Ashish Mehrotra, Arjit Taneja, Nisha Nagpal, Maanav Gohil, Mohit Hiranandani, among others.

Now, the latest buzz is that actor Faisal Sayed who essays the character of Gashmeer's brother Dhruv on Star Plus show Imlie has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Faisal recently took to social media and posted a long note informing his fans about contracting the deadly virus. He said he is taking all the necessary precautions and has home quarantined himself post the results.

The actor also urged everyone to stay at home until and unless there is an emergency to venture out.

Have a look at his post:

