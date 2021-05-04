Imlie actor Naren Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

A fresh wave of the novel coronavirus is being observed lately in the country. The positive cases of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly. The government has imposed a lockdown, and yet again, the city is going through a tough phase, health-wise as well as financially. (Read here: Even after being the face of the show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is extremely grounded: Naren Kumar aka Prakash of Star Plus’ Imlie)

Recently, several celebrities contracted the virus namely Aamir Khan, R. Madhvan, Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan, Toral Rasputra, Monalisa, Ankit Siwach, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parul Chaudhary, Ashish Mehrotra, Arjit Taneja, Nisha Nagpal, Maanav Gohil, Mohit Hiranandani, among others.

Now, the latest buzz is that actor Naren Kumar who plays the character of Prakash in Star Plus show Imlie has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Naren posted a long update on Instagram speaking about him and his family contracting the virus. He mentioned that he had to visit his hometown Jhansi after learning that his parents contracted the virus. He reached Jhansi to take care of his ailing parents but in the meantime, the virus caught him as well as his brothers. He stated that they’re all out of danger and are on the way to recovery. He also informed the death of a really close one which has left him distraught.

