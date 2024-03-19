Imlie : Breaking! Producer Gul Khan confirms the show is going for a revamp; Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao continues to be the lead of the show

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while ago; we now get to see a new grown-up Imlie, played by Adrija Roy and Agastya played by Sai Ketan Rao. The show is doing amazingly well and viewers love the couple and their chemistry a lot.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting with the entry of Surya's character and the fights between the Imlie and him and now that he has comes to know the reality of Agastya's death and now he will try to rectify things.

The show was among the top five shows but then it slipped down to the eighth position post the death track of Agastya and now the makers have finally decided to do a revamp of the show where the leads of the show will be the same and a complete new star cast would be introduced.

The producer of the show Gul Khan has confirmed the news and has said that there will be twists and turns and post the marriage of Surya and Imlie a complete new story will be introduced.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience love the pairing of Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao. They are seen as one of the most iconic couples of television.

The fans are definitely excited to see what would be the upcoming track and how would Surya and Imlie's love story move ahead.

