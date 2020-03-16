'Imlie' fame Piya Valecha : No sense of just being bold on screen

Actress Piya Valecha, who was previously seen in popular television shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni and 'Imlie', feels it important to explore every medium as an actor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 16:45
MUMBAI:  Actress Piya Valecha, who was previously seen in popular television shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni and 'Imlie', feels it important to explore every medium as an actor.

She says: "It's so important to change your look and medium of acting time and time again else people just type cast you and you get the same roles. Am so happy and thankful for getting good digital offers but still looking for something interesting and stronger not just shedding clothes and making out. For me, performance matters the most."

The actress is keen on making digital debut.

She continues: "I want to explore digital shows with a good script and a good character. I think this is the best time as so many opportunities are coming up for an artist with an increase in mediums. I am keeping my fingers crossed and hopefully coming soon with a bang on a big web show. I would like to do glamorous but also performances oriented roles or very strong characters."

Piya, known for featuring in shows such as 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed', 'Baalveer', 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant' and 'Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls', doesn't believe in going bold on screen for no reason.

She adds: "No sense of just being bold onscreen. I believe in entertaining with my art. So as an actor it's very important for me to keep working on myself and improving my craft and trying out different looks. When I'm shooting for a project, I am working as a character and when I am not shooting I am preparing for a new character. It's always work in progress for me."

SOURCE: IANS

Piya Valecha Choti Sarrdaarni 'Imlie' 'Baalveer' Saam Daam Dand Bhed TellyChakkar
