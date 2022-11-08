Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan gets a heartwarming surprise by This special person and it will surely melt your heart

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP-charts since it hit the screens.

Fahmaan Khan is a known television star and he rose to fame with his character of 'Aryan' in Imlie.

The audience loves to see the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they consider them one of the most iconic pairs on television.

These days the actor is trending on social media as the fans feel that Fahmaan’s acting is too good and the way he is essaying Aryan’s character is commendable and they consider him one of the most talented actors on television!

The actor has many fan clubs dedicated to him who showed a lot of love and support for the actor.

As we all know that Fahmaan is very popular among the ladies and he has a very huge female fan following who bestow a lot of love and affection on him.

Also Read : Kumkum Bhagya: What! Rhea plays dirty against Prachi using Sid, gets her thrown out of the house

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the star cast gets along with each other and there is camaraderie and understanding amongst them.

Today on the auspicious festival day of Raksha Bandhan, Fahmaan Khan gets the best surprise on the sets of the show.

Keva Shefali who essays the role of Cheeni in the serial comes as a surprise to the actor and ties a Rakhi on his wrist, and performs all the special rituals with him.

Fahmaan shared the video on his social media and captioned it saying, “My Raksha Bandhan surprise. This has got to be the best rakhi in my life. Dimpy ( Fahmaan’s sister) I love you loads and you've got competition and Keva your big gift is pending.”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loves the chemistry and connection between Aryan and Cheeni on the show and the relationship comes out so genuine because of the bond they share off-screen.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : mlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan