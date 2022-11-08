Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan gets a heartwarming surprise by This special person and it will surely melt your heart

Fahmaan Khan gets a special surprise on the sets of the show on the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan and the video will melt your heart.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 13:39
Imlie! Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan gets a special surprise on the sets of the show by this special person and it will melt your h

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP-charts since it hit the screens.

Fahmaan Khan is a known television star and he rose to fame with his character of 'Aryan' in Imlie.

The audience loves to see the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they consider them one of the most iconic pairs on television.

These days the actor is trending on social media as the fans feel that Fahmaan’s acting is too good and the way he is essaying Aryan’s character is commendable and they consider him one of the most talented actors on television!

The actor has many fan clubs dedicated to him who showed a lot of love and support for the actor.

 As we all know that Fahmaan is very popular among the ladies and he has a very huge female fan following who bestow a lot of love and affection on him.

Also Read : Kumkum Bhagya: What! Rhea plays dirty against Prachi using Sid, gets her thrown out of the house

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the star cast gets along with each other and there is camaraderie and understanding amongst them.

Today on the auspicious festival day of Raksha Bandhan, Fahmaan Khan gets the best surprise on the sets of the show.

Keva Shefali who essays the role of Cheeni in the serial comes as a surprise to the actor and ties a Rakhi on his wrist, and performs all the special rituals with him.

Fahmaan shared the video on his social media and captioned it saying, “My Raksha Bandhan surprise. This has got to be the best rakhi in my life. Dimpy ( Fahmaan’s sister) I love you loads and you've got competition and Keva your big gift is pending.”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loves the chemistry and connection between Aryan and Cheeni on the show and the relationship comes out so genuine because of the bond they share off-screen.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : mlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Imlie Star Plus Gul Khan Four Lions Sumbul Gashmeer Hotstar Fahmaan Khan Love Story Television News MTV Roadies Raghu Ram Ranvijay Voot
Like
3
Love
11
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 13:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HEARTFELT APOLOGY! Team Tellychakkar seeks an apology from Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt for the recent content misreading
MUMBAI:  Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been one of the most adored duos in recent times. Tellychakkar had been...
Dripping Hot! Brahmastra star Mouni Roy raises temperatures in her latest sexy photo shoot, Check out the pictures
MUMBAI : Actress Mouni Roy is setting social media on fire with her latest black high-slit dress. Check out the...
Magical! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta looks like a dreamy angel in These white avatars, here’s proof
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the fashion world.Shraddha Arya is one of the...
Brilliant! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to make his Bollywood debut with a Comedy Web Series, details inside
MUMBAI: After getting a clean chit by the Enforcement Directorate in drug’s case, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is...
Exclusive! Has Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritka bid adieu to the show? | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update from the telly town.Twinkle Vasisht is playing the role of Kritika in...
Battle For Justice! Balika Vadhu fame Pratyusha Banerjee’s parents fight for justice even after 6 years of the actor’s demise
MUMBAI : Pratyusha Banerjee who was best known for her role as Anandi in the iconic daily soap, Balika Vadhu passed...
Recent Stories
Pathetic! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone receives flaks on social media and the reason will leave you in splits
Pathetic! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone receives flaks on social media and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video