Imlie’s Imlie aka Megha Chakraborty shares some BTS moments from the show, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read: Imlie: Exclusive! Atharva fights the goons, makes a big PROMISE

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show. And not just that, we know how much our viewers enjoy watching some off-camera banter that goes on, on the sets of the show.

It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows and gathering little tidbits from the lives of our favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Megha Chakraborty shared a post that contains some BTS moments of Imlie from the shoot and we couldn’t stop the smile that plastered on our face!

She is seen driving, running and sleeping too and we really enjoyed watching these moments from Imlie and had to share them with you!

Check it out!

We found this video absolutely hilarious, what about you?

Atharva and Imlie are winning the hearts of the audience and they seem to have accepted the leap in the show!

What do you think of this pair?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Imlie will be forcing Atharva to make healthier choices and he can’t escape Imlie. She added healthy food and habits to his routine but Atharva finally escaped her and locked himself.

While Imlie insists on getting out, Atharva claims that he can’t change and Imlie is persistent that she will take care until she is at the house. However, she falls silent when Atharva questions her, what happens once she leaves.

Atharva tells her it is futile to try to save him and he is over.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva pleads Imlie to return

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar