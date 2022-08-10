Imlie’s Imlie aka Megha Chakraborty shares some BTS moments from the show, check out

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows. Megha Chakraborty has shared some hilarious BTS moments from the show!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 21:18
Imlie’s Imlie aka Megha Chakraborty shares some BTS moments from the show, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read: Imlie: Exclusive! Atharva fights the goons, makes a big PROMISE

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show. And not just that, we know how much our viewers enjoy watching some off-camera banter that goes on, on the sets of the show.

It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows and gathering little tidbits from the lives of our favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Megha Chakraborty shared a post that contains some BTS moments of Imlie from the shoot and we couldn’t stop the smile that plastered on our face!

She is seen driving, running and sleeping too and we really enjoyed watching these moments from Imlie and had to share them with you!

Check it out!

We found this video absolutely hilarious, what about you?

Atharva and Imlie are winning the hearts of the audience and they seem to have accepted the leap in the show!

What do you think of this pair?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Imlie will be forcing Atharva to make healthier choices and he can’t escape Imlie. She added healthy food and habits to his routine but Atharva finally escaped her and locked himself.

While Imlie insists on getting out, Atharva claims that he can’t change and Imlie is persistent that she will take care until she is at the house. However, she falls silent when Atharva questions her, what happens once she leaves.

Atharva tells her it is futile to try to save him and he is over.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva pleads Imlie to return

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 21:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
If Not Arto, who is THIS new DJ on the sets of Imlie? Find out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pratap has unfinished business with Virat, makes Sai his target
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji and Sonu share the WOES of Shooting life
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years,...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Choti Anu questions Anupamaa and Anuj why they are fighting because of her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
These are the TOP-3 Saree looks of Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world and this time we have our eyes set on some of...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat asks to meet Kartik, his son, denied by the Sheshadris 
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Jaya Prada recounts how Big B shot an entire song with a bleeding hand
Jaya Prada recounts how Big B shot an entire song with a bleeding hand

Latest Video

Related Stories
If Not Arto, who is THIS new DJ on the sets of Imlie? Find out
If Not Arto, who is THIS new DJ on the sets of Imlie? Find out
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji and Sonu share the WOES of Shooting life
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji and Sonu share the WOES of Shooting life
Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey calls co-star Ashi Singh GREEDY, here’s why
Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey calls co-star Ashi Singh GREEDY, here’s why
Audience Perspective: Are Supernatural Love Stories Making a comeback with shows like Bhediya and Beauty and the beast inspired
Audience Perspective: Are Supernatural Love Stories Making a comeback with shows like Bhediya and Beauty and the beast inspired stories coming out soon?
Exclusive! “ Sonam is unpredictable and she can do anything for her career and her future”, Sonam from Saavi ki Savaari aka Feni
Exclusive! “ Sonam is unpredictable and she can do anything for her career and her future”, Sonam from Saavi ki Savaari aka Fenil Umrigar talks about the twists and turns coming up on the show!
Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra meets this adorable person on her way to Shimla, clicks a picture with him, check it out
Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra meets this adorable person on her way to Shimla, clicks a picture with him, check it out