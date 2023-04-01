Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 17:45
Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie tries to help Arto, ends up confessing her feelings

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Jyoti Gauba aka Anu is seen posing with Seerat Kapoor aka Chini from the set and they welcome the new year together!

Check it out!

We know that Anu and Chini are close on-screen and it made us truly happy to see this strong bond off-screen too!

Atharva and Imlie are winning hearts of the audience and they seem to have accepted the leap in the show!

What do you think of this pair?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Imlie is on a mission to be more productive in life and has joined Bhaskar Times as an intern and is even trying to help Atharva leave his habit of drinking.

He forces him to make healthier choices but Atharva is too hurt with the loss of Chini and indulges in alcohol often.

Somehow, they both end up getting drunk and even in the drunken stupor, Imlie manages to save Atharva’s life and he defends her in front of the entire family when Imlie is berated for getting drunk.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva pleads Imlie to return

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Take a look at some of the makeup tips to look fabulous in this chilling season 
MUMBAI :Biting chilly weather and cold wind is a legit cue that the winter season is here and as much as we love...
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
MUMBAI :Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running...
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major death in the show!
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Priya saves Anvi from commiting suicide, promises her marriage to Lakhan  
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead...
Recent Stories
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj”
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major d
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major death in the show!
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik trends online as the fans go crazy over his new avatar and his bond with Shiv Thakare; Give them a ship
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik trends online as the fans go crazy over his new avatar and his bond with Shiv Thakare; Give them a ship name “ShiBdu”
Check out what is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Madhvi Bhabhi aka Sonalika Joshi is upto
Check out what is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Madhvi Bhabhi aka Sonalika Joshi is upto
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Mishra visits Rano’s home, we wonder why
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Mishra visits Rano’s home, we wonder why
Meet Desi Shakiras on the sets of Dharampatnii; Riya Bhattacharje and Aditi Shetty rocked the performance
Meet Desi Shakiras on the sets of Dharampatnii; Riya Bhattacharje and Aditi Shetty rocked the performance