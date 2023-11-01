Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:57
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini plays another game with Atharva

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Megha Chakraborty and Chaitrali Gupte got together for a hilarious reel and being the on-screen saas and bahu that they are, they decided to play around it!

Check it out!

We are so happy to know that some of our favorite TV stars shares such great bonds off camera too and have an ease around each other!

What did you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Currently, Atharva and Imlie are starting to grow closer to each other day by day, but meanwhile, Chini is pretending to be close to Abhishek. Chini proposes to Abhishek with a ring and tells him ‘I Love You’, in front of Atharva.

Chini is acting very lovey-dovey with Abhishek just so that she can irritate Atharva. The shocking twist in the story is that even Atharva proposes to Imlie.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva is overwhelmed to read Imlie’s poem, the latter tears off the pages

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

