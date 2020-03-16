Imlie : Shocking! Check out how Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan was roasted during his audition for MTV Roadies by Raghu – Ram

Fahmaan has become a household name in the world on television through his role as Aryan in Imlie. Today he has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. But the actor has come a long way and today we bring you his audition video from the reality show Imlie.

Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on screen.

Fahmaan Khan who essays the role of Aryan is loved by the audience and the fans and today he has become a household name.

But Fahmaan did get the recognition and fame that he is getting today and had to go through a lot of struggles before he made a name for himself.

Before becoming an actor Fahmaan had auditioned for the reality show “ MTV Roadies” where he was grilled by the judges Raghu – Ram and Ranvijay .

We came across the audition video of Fahmaan Khan from the Reality Show Roadies.

In the video, Ragu – Ram and Ranvijay accuse Fahmaan of showing off in his transparent t – shirt where he tells them that he just wore it and had no intention of showing off.

On the other hand, they also tell the actor that he is coming on Roadies for stardom and forming a path for becoming an actor, though he denied it.

The judges also grill him for his thoughts on homosexuality and make him understand how wrong he has gone.

Well, it seems like Fahmaan has come a long way from giving a lot of auditions to becoming a household name on television today he has made his name through the show Imlie and has a massive fan following.

IN VIDEO

( CREDIT : YOUTUBE, VOOT, MTV ROADIES) 

