Imlie: What! Fans are in for a beautiful surprise as Sumbul and Fahmaan shoot for a dreamy consummation before they quit

Well, the glimpses of their romantic moment have gone viral over social media and have already started creating a buzz in the telly town.

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

Their fans tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan respectively, but at the same time, their fans are slightly disappointed as they both have announced their quits from the show.

Apart from them, Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, we will see that after saving Cheeni from the dreaded kidnapping scene and then later on, Aryan saved both of them. We will witness that AryLie falls unconscious as they drink a toxic juice in the temple and later on, they enjoy their romantic moment with each other and Cheeni too enjoys her time with the devotees in the temple.

Well, the glimpses of their romantic moment have gone viral over social media and have already started creating a buzz in telly town.

Looking at the short glimpses of their chemistry, the fans' expectations are too high for the particular romantic dreamy scene in the show.

The fans are demanding that the scene should not be the copy of Reem Sameer Shaikh aka Pakhi and Zain Imam aka Agastya and Sana Sayyad aka Sejal and Sehban Azim aka Yohan’s romantic scene which was shown onscreen. 

It should not be the copy of any actors from the entertainment industry!

They want the intimate and sexy song in the background and it should look more sensuous and not cheap.

On the other hand, Sumbul is seen wearing a lehenga choli and Fahmaan is seen wearing a traditional outfit which might be a new delight for the viewers.

Well, how excited are you for seeing their romantic scene?

Do let us know your views.

